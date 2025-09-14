Left Menu

Tribal Leaders Unite to Protect 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' in Upcoming Baisi Meeting

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren announced a 'Baisi' meeting of tribal leaders at Bhognadih on December 22 to address land issues related to infiltrators. Criticizing the 'Daanpatra' system, Soren emphasized the need for tribal unity to protect their land and preserve their cultural heritage.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren announced an upcoming 'Baisi' meeting in Bhognadih on December 22, gathering tribal leaders to strategize on protecting their lands.

During the Adivasi Maha Darbar, Soren criticized the controversial 'Daanpatra' system, which he compared to historical land grabs by moneylenders.

He condemned the Jharkhand government's failure to implement the PESA Act, urging tribals to unite against the threats to their land and heritage.

