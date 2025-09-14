Community Rallies for Detained 73-Year-Old Sikh Woman in California

Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old Sikh woman, has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Northern California, sparking protests from her family and community members. The detention occurred during a routine check-in with the agency in San Francisco.

Kaur, an undocumented migrant who arrived in the US in 1992, has been a long-standing member of the East Bay community. Family members describe Kaur as selfless and hard-working. Concerns have been raised regarding her health due to existing conditions and her age.

The community, alongside local officials and Congressman John Garamendi, is calling for Kaur's release. Garamendi criticized the detention as a misplaced immigration priority and promised to support Kaur's case actively.