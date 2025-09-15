Left Menu

UPDATE 1-South Korea foreign minister to visit China September 17-18

China's Xi this month stood side by side with Kim at a military parade in Beijing and held a separate bilateral meeting with the North Korean leader, their first in six years. South Korea has urged Beijing to play a constructive role in bringing Pyongyang to engage in dialogue over its nuclear programme.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will visit China between September 17 and 18, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Cho will hold a meeting on Wednesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discuss various plans including Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to South Korea next month, the ministry said in a statement. Top Korean officials have invited Xi and U.S. President Donald Trump to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in South Korea on October 31 in Gyeongju.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung suggested Trump try to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Kim during his trip to the region.

South Korea has urged Beijing to play a constructive role in bringing Pyongyang to engage in dialogue over its nuclear programme.

