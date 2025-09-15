Left Menu

One injured in bomb explosion in Bengal, 3 detained

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 11:00 IST
One injured in bomb explosion in Bengal, 3 detained
A man was severely injured in a bomb explosion in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, and three persons were detained in this connection, the police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday night in Raninagar area when four persons were making crude bombs, and one of these explosives went off, a senior officer said.

''An initial probe revealed that the injured and three others were making crude bombs, and one of the bombs exploded. We are investigating the matter. Three of them were detained,'' the officer said.

The injured is undergoing treatment at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, he said.

