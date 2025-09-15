NZ Launches World-First Public Safety Network to Strengthen Emergency Communications

New Zealand has taken a significant leap forward in bolstering its emergency response capabilities with the launch of a pioneering digital service that integrates mobile network data for first responders. Police Minister Mark Mitchell announced the new Public Safety Network (PSN) Cellular Network Visibility Service, which is expected to transform how emergency services plan, respond, and maintain communication during crises.

A Digital Boost for Emergency Services

Emergency services in New Zealand, including police, fire, and medical teams, increasingly rely on mobile phones and digital applications for day-to-day operations. Recognizing that access to robust, uninterrupted communication networks is essential to safeguard both emergency personnel and the public, the government has introduced this new service to provide near real-time visibility of mobile network conditions.

Developed by Hourua, a joint venture between Spark and One NZ, the service brings together coverage and outage data from the country’s two largest mobile network operators into one consolidated platform. This marks a global first, as New Zealand is believed to be the only nation where competing network operators have combined their infrastructure information into a unified emergency communications tool.

Enhancing Situational Awareness

Minister Mitchell highlighted the value of the service, noting that it enables emergency operations centers to see immediately whether mobile network outages will affect their ability to use digital devices and applications. Importantly, the system also provides visibility into planned outages up to two weeks in advance, allowing agencies to anticipate and adapt to disruptions.

“This new service is going to be a game changer,” Mitchell said. “It will show our emergency operations centres and planners when and where their operations will be impacted by network outages so they can plan around it. This will be particularly useful for planning operations in extreme weather events we will continue to experience in New Zealand.”

Tested in Real-World Emergencies

The system has already demonstrated its effectiveness. During Cyclone Tam, which caused widespread disruptions across Northland earlier this year, the trial version of the service allowed Fire and Emergency New Zealand to assess immediately how network outages would impact their ability to alert and mobilize volunteers. By identifying areas affected, they quickly established work-arounds to maintain communication and continue critical response activities.

Expanding the Public Safety Network Suite

The Cellular Network Visibility Service is the third addition to the growing portfolio of digital tools offered under the Next Generation Critical Communications (NGCC) program. It complements PSN Cellular Roaming, which ensures connectivity by allowing devices to switch seamlessly between networks, and PSN Cellular Priority Services, which give emergency responders priority access to cellular networks during congestion.

Together, these services provide emergency agencies with a resilient, future-proof communication ecosystem, ensuring that critical information flows uninterrupted even during the most challenging circumstances.

Strengthening Resilience in a Changing Climate

With New Zealand experiencing an increasing frequency of extreme weather events linked to climate change, the ability to plan and adapt emergency communications has never been more critical. The government’s investment in advanced digital solutions like the PSN Cellular Network Visibility Service reflects a broader commitment to enhancing public safety and ensuring frontline responders are equipped with world-leading technology.