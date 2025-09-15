Russia says Tu-22M3 supersonic bombers patrol over Barents Sea in 'Zapad' military drills
The Russian defence ministry said on Monday that Tu-22M3 supersonic missile-carrying bombers had patrolled over neutral waters in the Barents Sea as part of the Russia-Belarus joint 'Zapad' military drills.
The bombers' flight lasted four hours, the ministry said.
