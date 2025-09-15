Spain ministers meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary to discuss bilateral trade

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares and Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo were meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Madrid on Monday to discuss bilateral trade, a Spanish government source said.

The meeting was held as both U.S. officials were in town for a round of talks with their Chinese counterparts to discuss tariffs and TikTok.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)