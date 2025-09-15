Left Menu

Spain ministers meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary to discuss bilateral trade

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-09-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 11:47 IST
Spain ministers meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary to discuss bilateral trade
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares and Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo were meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Madrid on Monday to discuss bilateral trade, a Spanish government source said.

The meeting was held as both U.S. officials were in town for a round of talks with their Chinese counterparts to discuss tariffs and TikTok.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deceased JU student's father alleges foul play in daughter's death, NCW writes to Kolkata Police

Deceased JU student's father alleges foul play in daughter's death, NCW writ...

 India
2
Regulations should foster innovations, not wipe them out: Sitharaman

Regulations should foster innovations, not wipe them out: Sitharaman

 India
3
Japan, South Korea show enduring rift over sexual slavery issue in letters to UN

Japan, South Korea show enduring rift over sexual slavery issue in letters t...

 South Korea
4
Students killed at Myanmar boarding school as junta escalates air war

Students killed at Myanmar boarding school as junta escalates air war

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025