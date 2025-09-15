Man held with 67 exotic animals at Mumbai airport

A man was arrested by the Customs at the Mumbai international airport allegedly with 67 exotic animals hidden in his luggage, an official said on Monday.

The passenger, who had come in from Bangkok in Thailand, was held in the early hours of Sunday, he said.

''Species like leopard tortoises, turtles, meerkats, hyrax, sugar glider as well as rare and endangered monitor lizards were part of the haul. The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau initiated a deportation order of these live species under Wildlife Protection Act. The animals were sent back to Bangkok,'' he said.

Wildlife rescue experts from NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare assisted in the immediate rescue, identification, treatment and stabilization of animals, the official added.

