British prosecutors drop case against two men accused of spying for China
British prosecutors said on Monday they were dropping charges against two men, including a former researcher for a senior British lawmaker, who had been accused of spying for China.
The men, ex-researcher Christopher Cash, 30, and Christopher Berry, 33, had denied accusations of providing information prejudicial to the interests of the state in breach of the Official Secrets Act between Dec. 2021 and Feb. 2023.
The men were due to go on trial next month but prosecutor Tom Little told London's Old Bailey Court that the case against the men would now no longer proceed.
