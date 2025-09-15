4 cybercriminals arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar

Four cybercriminals have been arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said on Monday.

The arrests were made near Raidih in Jasidih police station area on Sunday, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in Raidih area and nabbed four persons for posing as fake customer care representatives and government officials, and making phone calls to dupe people with promises of cashback or benefits under the PM Kisan Yojana, the officer said.

Four mobile phones and seven SIM cards were seized from their possession, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)