INS Nistar Makes Maiden Port Call at Singapore to Join Pacific Reach 2025

The Indian Navy’s latest indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel (DSV), INS Nistar, arrived at Changi, Singapore, on 14 September 2025, marking its first overseas port call since commissioning. The vessel will participate in the prestigious multinational Exercise Pacific Reach 2025 (XPR 25), beginning on 15 September 2025, under the operational command of the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

Symbol of Aatmanirbharta in Shipbuilding

Commissioned on 18 July 2025, INS Nistar represents a milestone in India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Achieving over 80% indigenisation, the ship highlights India’s growing self-reliance and technical expertise in complex naval shipbuilding.

Equipped with Side Scan Sonar, advanced diving systems, and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), INS Nistar is designed to serve as a mothership (MoSHIP) for the Indian Navy’s Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicles (DSRVs), which are critical for submarine rescue operations.

India’s Submarine Rescue Capabilities

India inducted two DSRVs between 2018–2019, one for each seaboard, enabling rescue operations at depths up to 650 meters. With these assets, India joined an elite group of nations possessing dedicated submarine rescue systems. These units can be:

Deployed from Vessels of Opportunity (VoO) .

Airlifted to the nearest mobilization port for rapid response to distant emergencies.

During XPR 25, the Submarine Rescue Unit (East) will operate from INS Nistar as its mothership, participating in complex exercises to enhance interoperability with other global forces.

Exercise Pacific Reach 2025 – A Global Collaboration

Hosted by Singapore, Exercise Pacific Reach 2025 will bring together over 40 nations, either as active participants or observers. The exercise is recognized as one of the most important forums for submarine rescue cooperation and international naval collaboration.

The exercise will be conducted in two distinct phases:

Harbour Phase (Week-long): Discussions on submarine rescue doctrines and systems . Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE) to share global best practices. A medical symposium to address health challenges in submarine rescue. Cross-deck visits by personnel of participating navies to study equipment and methods.

Sea Phase (South China Sea): Deployment of INS Nistar and SRU(E) in live submarine intervention and rescue drills . Collaborative operations with assets from multiple nations to refine joint rescue protocols . Practical exercises in rapid deployment, underwater intervention, and distressed submarine evacuation .



Strengthening India’s Role in Maritime Security

The participation of INS Nistar in XPR 25 underscores India’s growing role in regional and global maritime security architecture. It also demonstrates India’s readiness to assist friendly navies in submarine rescue operations, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable maritime partner.

By engaging in Pacific Reach, the Indian Navy not only enhances its operational capabilities but also builds on its strategic vision of ensuring a safe, secure, and cooperative Indo-Pacific region.

INS Nistar’s maiden overseas mission represents a fusion of indigenous capability and international cooperation. As it joins the global fraternity of navies in Singapore, the vessel exemplifies India’s progress in naval self-reliance and its commitment to contributing meaningfully to global maritime safety and interoperability.