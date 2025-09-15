DIARY-Political and General News Events from September 15

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events --------------------------------------------------------------------

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 ** DOHA - President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Assistant to the President for Foreign Relations, and other government representatives, departed for a working visit to Qatar.

** MADRID - U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and other top officials from the two countries hold the second day of discussions on trade, economic and national security issues (to September 16). ** ATHENSE - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets President of the European Council Antonio Costa in Athens. Statements to press will follow after the meeting - 0600 GMT

** WARSAW - Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski hosts Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Warsaw - 0900 GMT ** MADRID - Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel meets European Union ambassadors on the occasion of Denmark's Presidency of the Council of the European Union - 0930 GMT

JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives in Israel for a visit during which he will meet with Israeli leadership to discuss the war in Gaza and other regional affairs as well as a possible recognition of an independent Palestinian state by major European powers at the UNGA later this month, a move criticised by the U.S. (final day) NEW DELHI - Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, will begin an eight-day visit to India (to September 16).

BEIJING - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Austria, Slovenia, and Poland (to Sept 16). BEIJING – Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to visit China to focus on strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and China. (To Sept. 21) VIENNA/ LJUBLJANA/ WARSAW - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Austria, Slovenia and Poland (to September 16).

NICOSIA - Antonio Costa, the President of the European Council, visits Cyprus ahead of the island assuming the rotating EU presidency in the first six months of 2026. BERLIN - German Economy Minister Reiche will speak at German-Polish Economic Forum in Berlin – 1100 GMT Copenhagen – EU Informal meeting of health ministers (to Sept. 16)

LONDON - 2025 Annual Conference of the OECD Global Forum on Productivity (to Sept. 16) ATHENS - Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis meets Libyan counterpart Al-Taher Al-Baour.

GLOBAL - International Day of Democracy. GUATEMALA – 204th anniversary of Independence.

EL SALVADOR – 204th anniversary of Independence. COSTA RICA – 204th anniversary of Independence.

HONDURAS – 204th anniversary of Independence. NICARAGUA – 204th anniversary of Independence.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 ** CAIRO - Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will visit Egypt on an official trip accompanied by Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares, at the invitation of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (To Sept. 19).

** BERLIN - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz receives Polish President Karol Nawrocki - 0845 GMT ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and his Swedish counterpart Maria Malmer Stenergard speak to reporters in Berlin following their closed door meeting. - 0915 GMT

** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes President of the European Council Antonio Costa for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris - 1100 GMT LONDON - U.S. President Donald Trump visits Britain (to Sept 19)

BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will receive his Polish counterpart, Karol Nawrocki, in the Bellevue Palace during Nawrocki's visit to Berlin - 0700 GMT. RIGA - Finnish President Alexander Stubb will pay a state visit to Latvia. President Stubb and Latvia's President Edgars Rinkevics hold a joint press conference in Riga after a meeting on bilateral relations between the two countries, defense cooperation, security in the Baltic Sea, war in Ukraine, and the Middle East. (To Sep. 17) BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council Meeting. MALAWI - Malawian National Assembly Election.

MALAWI - Malawian Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

** BEIJING - Minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Korea, Cho Hyun, will visit China at the invitation of Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister. ** United Nations - New President of the UN General Assembly Annalena Baerbock holds a news conference - 1600 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will speak at the Diplomatic Academy in Moscow about the war in Ukraine. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 MEXICO CITY - Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, to visit Mexico and meet with President Claudia Sheinbaum (to Sept 19) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Copenhagen – Eurogroup meeting NAYPYIDAW - Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will lead an official ASEAN team to assess the situation in Myanmar

COPENHAGEN - EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To Sept. 20) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 MUNICH – 190th Munich Oktoberfest (to Oct 5).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

BERLIN – 51st BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 KUALA LUMPUR - Economy ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations regional bloc hold a series of meetings in Malaysia (to September 28). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 NEW YORK - UN General Assembly meeting (to September 29). NEW YORK – Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to New York for the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 52nd anniversary of Independence from Portugal. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 SEYCHELLES - Seychellois Presidency Election.

SEYCHELLES - Seychellois National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 WASHINGTON DC. - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit U.S. for high-level United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 SEYCHELLES - Seychellois National Assembly election.

GABON - Gabonese National Assembly election. SEYCHELLES - Seychellois Presidency election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day.

SWITZERLAND – Referendum Election. MOLDOVA, REPUBLIC OF - Moldovan Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1 COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Denmark hosts informal meetings with EU heads of state or government of the 27 EU member states. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3 CZECH REPUBLIC - Czech Chamber of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 6 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 9 LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting.

DUSHANBE - Russian President Vladimir Putin will make an official visit to Tajikistan. COPENHAGEN - Denmark hosts an informal meeting of the EU's development ministers (to Oct 10) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12

CAMEROON - Cameroonian Presidency election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 13

LUXEMBORUG – EU Informal meeting of trade ministers meeting (to October 14). COPENHAGEN - Denmark hosts an informal meeting of the EU's trade ministers (to October 14). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 16 ROME - Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi to visit Europe for meetings with Pope Leo XIV, European leaders and EU officials. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19 NORTHERN CYPRUS - Northern Cypriot Presidency election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 20 LUXEMBORUG - Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 21 INCHEON, Republic of Korea – APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting (FMM) (to October 22). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 22 BRUSSELS - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to meet EU's Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa in first ever EU-Egypt summit docusing on bilateral relations, the situation in Middle East, Ukraine, trade and migration. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 23 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to October 24). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24 IRELAND - Irish Presidency election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26 ARGENTINA - Argentinian Chamber of Deputies election.

ARGENTINA - Argentinian Senate election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 29

United Republic of Tanzania - Tanzanian Presidency election. Netherlands - Dutch Second Chamber election.

United Republic of Tanzania - Tanzanian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 10 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 IRAQ - Iraqi Council of Representatives election.

SWITZERLAND - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16

CHILE - Chilean Chamber of Deputies election. CHILE - Chilean Senate election.

CHILE - Chilean Presidency election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 17 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council election.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 24 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 23 Guinea-Bissau - Bissau-Guinean Presidency election.

Bissau-Guinean - People's National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)