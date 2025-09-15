Left Menu

Maoist carrying Rs 1 cr bounty on head among 3 red rebels killed in gunfight in Jharkhand

Three Maoists were killed during the gunfight, the police officer said.Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta, who visited Hazaribag on Monday, said this is a big achievement for the state police.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:44 IST
Maoist carrying Rs 1 cr bounty on head among 3 red rebels killed in gunfight in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

Three Maoists, including one carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty on his head, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday morning, police said.

The encounter broke out in the Pantitri forest under the Gorhar Police Station limits around 6 am between the squad of Sahdev Soren of the banned CPI (Maoist) and security forces, a senior officer said.

''The bodies of Sahdev Soren, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore, and two other Maoists have been recovered during the search operation,'' Jharkhand Police IG (operations) and spokesperson Michael Raj S told PTI.

He said that Sahdev alias Prawesh was a central committee member of the proscribed CPI (Maoist).

The two others killed in the operation were identified as Raghunath Hembram alias Chanchal and Birsen Ganjhu, he said.

''Raghunath was a special area committee member of the organisation and carried a Rs 25 lakh reward on his head, while Ganjhu was a zonal committee member carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head,'' the IG (operations) said.

Several weapons, including three AK-47s and 63 live cartridges were recovered from the encounter, another officer said.

Sahdev was wanted in 30 cases, Raghunath in 58 cases and Birsen was wanted in 36 cases, according to a police statement.

Based on an intelligence report, a joint operation, comprising CoBRA, Hazaribag and Giridih police personnel, was carried out in Pantitri forest along the border of Bokaro and Giridih districts, he said.

''As the joint forces reached the forest, Maoists started firing at them, and the security forces retaliated. Three Maoists were killed during the gunfight,'' the police officer said.

Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta, who visited Hazaribag on Monday, said this is a big achievement for the state police. ''Our two jawans were injured in the incident, but they are out of danger. Our field officers and those who are monitoring the situation did not sleep the whole night until the operation was executed,'' Gupta told reporters. He said that deceased Maoists were involved in killing of a dozen of policemen and even in the murder of the leader of opposition Babulal Marandi's son. They had also looted 183 rifles from police. ''After this incident, Naxalism was completely eradicated from north Jharkhand. Some Maoists remained in Saranda area of Chaibasa and operations against them are underway. As many as 29 red-rebels were killed since January 1. We urge them either to surrender or face the consequences,'' the DGP said. This was the second gunfight incident between red rebels and security forces in Jharkhand in the past two days.

On Sunday, a self-styled sub-zonal commander of the banned Maoist splinter group Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), Mukhdev Yadav (40) alias Toofan ji, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC says abolition of Waqf-by-user not prima facie arbitrary

SC says abolition of Waqf-by-user not prima facie arbitrary

 India
2
Delhi Traffic Police removes over 300 people obstructing roads from intersections in special drive

Delhi Traffic Police removes over 300 people obstructing roads from intersec...

 India
3
Karakoram Highway shut amid Diamer-Basha dam compensation row

Karakoram Highway shut amid Diamer-Basha dam compensation row

 Pakistan
4
Delhi to deploy 75 drones with PM Modi's image on his birthday under 'Sewa Pakhwada'

Delhi to deploy 75 drones with PM Modi's image on his birthday under 'Sewa P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025