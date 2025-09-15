Left Menu

Egypt's president says Israel's actions hinder chances of new peace treaties in the region

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:24 IST
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that Israel's current actions hindered any chances of new peace treaties in the Middle East.

In remarks aimed at Israel, he told the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha: "What is happening right now hinders the future of peace, threatens your security and the security of the peoples in the region and adds obstacles to chances for any new peace agreements and even aborts existing ones."

