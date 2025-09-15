Egypt's president says Israel's actions hinder chances of new peace treaties in the region

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that Israel's current actions hindered any chances of new peace treaties in the Middle East.

In remarks aimed at Israel, he told the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha: "What is happening right now hinders the future of peace, threatens your security and the security of the peoples in the region and adds obstacles to chances for any new peace agreements and even aborts existing ones."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)