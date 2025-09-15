Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation of Heritage Languages Centre at Mumbai University

On 15 September 2025, the Vidyanagari Campus of the University of Mumbai witnessed a historic moment as Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju, performed the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony and laid the foundation stone for the Centre of Excellence in Heritage Languages and Cultural Studies. The centre aims to promote academic study, preserve heritage traditions, and strengthen India’s cultural-linguistic legacy.

Dignitaries Present

The ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests including:

Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar , Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA)

Shri Ram Singh , Joint Secretary, MoMA

Prof. (Dr.) Ravindra Kulkarni , Vice-Chancellor, University of Mumbai

(Dr.) Ajay Bhamare , Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of Mumbai

Senior ministry officials, academicians, and cultural representatives

Minister’s Address: A Foundation for India’s Cultural Future

In his keynote address, Shri Kiren Rijiju described the initiative as more than just an academic undertaking:

“This program at Mumbai University is not just the beginning of courses, but the laying of a strong foundation for India’s bright future—one that takes along our rich cultural and linguistic heritage.”

He commended the University of Mumbai for its unique role in India’s intellectual and cultural development, noting that the Centre would add immense value to the institution’s legacy.

Highlighting government initiatives, the Minister cited the Jiyo Parsi Scheme, which aims to support the Parsi community and ensure the continuation of their cultural heritage. He remarked:

“We are the only government in the world driving special efforts to increase the population of the Parsi community.”

He emphasized that India remains unparalleled globally in caring for minority communities, promoting both education and cultural identity with equal dedication.

Ministry’s Commitment to Language and Heritage

Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary of MoMA, underlined that the Ministry is taking systematic steps to preserve India’s diverse linguistic heritage. By promoting academic research, cultural digitization, and structured study programs, the government seeks to ensure that traditional knowledge systems remain accessible to future generations.

Role of Mumbai University

Prof. (Dr.) Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mumbai, highlighted the project’s significance in enriching India’s cultural value system. He explained that the Centre would become a hub for academic exploration and cultural preservation, providing a strong research base for future scholarship.

Scope of the Centre of Excellence

The newly envisioned Centre of Excellence in Heritage Languages and Cultural Studies will focus on:

Linguistic studies of Pali and Avesta-Pahlavi , with emphasis on grammar guides, dictionaries, and translations.

Preservation of rare ritual manuscripts and oral traditions , ensuring that theological and cultural literature is safeguarded.

Digitization of manuscripts to make rare and ancient texts accessible to researchers worldwide.

Interdisciplinary research in areas such as environmental ethics, comparative global philosophy, and cultural sustainability .

National and international collaborations with scholars, research institutions, and cultural bodies to foster a global exchange of knowledge.

This initiative will not only protect endangered languages but also create a bridge between India’s ancient traditions and modern academic frameworks.

Towards Inclusive Growth and Cultural Empowerment

The Ministry of Minority Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to empowering minority communities through education and cultural initiatives. By integrating heritage preservation with modern technology and research, the Ministry seeks to ensure inclusive growth while strengthening India’s pluralistic identity.

The foundation of this Centre represents a convergence of tradition and innovation, marking an important step towards realizing India’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, where cultural heritage and modern development progress hand in hand.