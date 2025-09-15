India Hosts Global Workshop on Data for Sustainable Development at NSSTA

The National Statistical Systems Training Academy (NSSTA) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), in collaboration with the International Statistical Education Centre (ISEC) of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) and the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme of the Ministry of External Affairs, inaugurated the International Workshop on “Data Needs for Planning Sustainable Development” on 15 September 2025 at the P. C. Mahalanobis Auditorium, NSSTA, Greater Noida.

The workshop, being held from 15–20 September 2025, marks the Platinum Jubilee of ISEC, which since its founding in 1950 by the legendary statistician Prof. P. C. Mahalanobis, has trained participants from nearly 150 countries in official statistics and related disciplines. More than 30 international delegates from 20 countries, along with national participants, are attending the programme.

Inaugural Session and Dignitaries

The inaugural session began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and felicitation of dignitaries.

Shri P. R. Meshram , Director General (Data Governance), MoSPI, delivered the welcome address. He underscored NSSTA’s role as MoSPI’s central training hub, preparing officers for evidence-based policymaking . He stressed the importance of small area estimation techniques , and emphasized the integration of big data and artificial intelligence into modern statistical systems.

Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI , in his keynote, congratulated ISEC on completing 75 years of excellence in statistical education. He highlighted that data lies at the heart of solving global challenges , from climate change to sustainable growth , citing India’s LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) mission as an example of data-driven policymaking . Referring to the G20 Summit under India’s Presidency , he reaffirmed India’s leadership in global statistical cooperation.

Shri Viraj Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs , spoke about the ITEC programme , which equips professionals from developing countries with skills and training. He noted India’s distinctive approach of knowledge sharing rather than financial aid , fostering long-term partnerships built on mutual learning.

Prof. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Director, ISI Kolkata, reflected on Prof. Mahalanobis’ pioneering vision. She emphasized India’s aspiration to become a “Vishwaguru” in statistical expertise and capacity building. She also shared the message of Prof. S. P. Mukherjee, Chairman, ISEC Board of Directors, who pointed out the paradox of a data deluge in some areas (e.g., food production) versus a data void in others (e.g., food wastage). Prof. Bandyopadhyay stressed the role of statistics and data science in planning, monitoring, and evaluating development, while announcing that ISI Kolkata will host another international programme as part of ISEC’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

On this occasion, dignitaries released a Commemorative Volume celebrating ISEC’s 75 years of contributions to global statistical capacity building. The session concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Dr. J. S. Tomar, Deputy Director General, NSSTA, who expressed gratitude to all participants.

The inaugural day also featured:

A group photograph of participants.

A plantation drive , symbolizing sustainability.

The opening of NSSTA’s newly renovated Hostel Mess facility.

Workshop Themes and Technical Sessions

The week-long workshop will deliberate on critical themes for sustainable development planning, including:

Health, demography, employment, education, gender equality, poverty, inequality, and financial inclusion .

Advanced statistical methodologies , such as small area estimation, multilevel modelling, and big data integration .

Use of social media datasets for timely insights and strengthening monitoring frameworks for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The technical highlight of the inaugural programme was the keynote address by Prof. Dominik Rozkrut, President, International Association of Official Statistics (IAOS). Panel discussions were also chaired by two eminent former Chief Statisticians of India and Secretaries of MoSPI, Prof. T. C. A. Anant and Shri Pravin Srivastava.

Significance for Viksit Bharat 2047

The workshop reaffirmed the enduring role of NSSTA and ISEC in building statistical capacity at national and international levels. As India advances towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the integration of high-quality data, modern methodologies, and global collaborations will be crucial for ensuring that official statistics remain a cornerstone of inclusive, evidence-based, and sustainable policymaking.