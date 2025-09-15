KZN Premier Orders Probe After Scholar Transport Tragedies in Pietermaritzburg

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has demanded a full investigation into two tragic scholar transport accidents that occurred last week in Imbali Township, Pietermaritzburg, underscoring the urgent need for improved road safety measures across the province.

Two Crashes in Two Days

The first and most devastating incident happened on Thursday, when a minibus taxi transporting learners lost control and crashed into Senzokuhle Crèche and Pre-School in Imbali Unit 18. The accident claimed the lives of five children, aged between nine and eleven, and left several others injured.

Just a day later, on Friday, another scholar transport vehicle was involved in a crash on the same stretch of road. Fortunately, all children on board survived, though the event heightened alarm about safety lapses in learner transport.

Premier Ntuli’s Call for Accountability

Reacting to the tragedies, Premier Ntuli called for a comprehensive investigation into both accidents to establish their root causes and prevent future occurrences.

“We need to understand fully what went wrong. Only then can we implement decisive measures to prevent similar tragedies. No family should endure the pain of burying a child because of preventable mistakes on our roads,” Ntuli said.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, classmates, educators, and the wider Imbali community, describing the tragedy as a painful loss for the province.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that has robbed our province of young lives who had bright futures ahead of them. We mourn with you and stand in solidarity during this time of deep sorrow,” Ntuli added.

Strengthening Road Safety Enforcement

Ntuli emphasized that the incidents highlight the urgent need for stricter road safety enforcement, particularly for vehicles transporting children. He instructed law enforcement and traffic officials to intensify their presence on the roads through multidisciplinary roadblocks and heightened visibility.

“Traffic authorities must be more present and proactive, especially in areas where public transport is heavily used by learners and workers. Roadworthiness checks, driver compliance, and strict enforcement must become part of our daily operations,” he said.

Community Responsibility in Road Safety

While promising government action, Premier Ntuli also urged communities to take shared responsibility for road safety. He called on parents, guardians, and commuters to report reckless driving, speeding, and overloading.

“Do not remain silent until it is too late. Together, we can build a culture of responsibility and safety on our roads. Saving lives requires a united effort — government will do its part through enforcement and awareness, but communities must remain vigilant,” he said.

The Bigger Picture

The twin accidents in Imbali Township have sparked broader debate about the state of learner transport in South Africa, where issues of vehicle roadworthiness, driver training, and overloading remain persistent challenges. Road safety campaigners argue that tragedies like these highlight the need for tighter regulation of scholar transport operators, improved infrastructure in high-risk areas, and greater awareness campaigns targeting both drivers and communities.

Looking Forward

As investigations get underway, the Premier has vowed that government will act decisively once findings are available, ensuring accountability and concrete reforms in the learner transport sector.

For now, families in Imbali mourn young lives cut short, while communities across KwaZulu-Natal brace for what they hope will be long-overdue action to make scholar transport safer.