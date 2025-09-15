China to review TikTok-related tech exports in accordance with law, official says

The Chinese government will review and approve matters related to TikTok's technology exports and the licensing of intellectual property rights in accordance with law, an official from China's cyberspace regulator said on Monday in Madrid after trade talks with the U.S. delegation.

China will not reach a deal with the U.S. at the expense of its own principles and Chinese companies' interests, said the country's top trade negotiator, Li Chenggang.

The two sides had reached a basic framework consensus on resolving issues related to TikTok through cooperation, Li said.

