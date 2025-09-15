Left Menu

China to review TikTok-related tech exports in accordance with law, official says

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-09-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 21:16 IST
China to review TikTok-related tech exports in accordance with law, official says
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese government will review and approve matters related to TikTok's technology exports and the licensing of intellectual property rights in accordance with law, an official from China's cyberspace regulator said on Monday in Madrid after trade talks with the U.S. delegation.

China will not reach a deal with the U.S. at the expense of its own principles and Chinese companies' interests, said the country's top trade negotiator, Li Chenggang.

The two sides had reached a basic framework consensus on resolving issues related to TikTok through cooperation, Li said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP welcomes SC decision on Waqf law, says 'tight slap' on those playing 'politics of fear'

BJP welcomes SC decision on Waqf law, says 'tight slap' on those playing 'po...

 India
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs ahead of Fed meeting; Tesla jumps

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs ahead of Fed meeting; Tesla jumps

 Global
3
Doctor dies in road accident on Dwarka Expressway

Doctor dies in road accident on Dwarka Expressway

 India
4
Musical voyage in honour of Bhupen Hazarika reaches Guwahati

Musical voyage in honour of Bhupen Hazarika reaches Guwahati

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025