Massive Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills one, injures seven

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 05:06 IST
Russian forces staged a massive attack early on Tuesday on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing one person, injuring seven and triggering a large number of fires, the regional governor said.

Ivan Fedorov said one child was among the injured. Pictures posted by the governor online showed firefighters battling blazes in private homes and other buildings.

Public broadcaster Suspilne said there had been at least 10 strikes on the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

