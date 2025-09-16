Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

US military officers observe Russia-Belarus war games as Trump gets closer to Minsk

U.S. military officers observed joint war games between Russia and Belarus on Monday for the first time since Moscow used Belarus as a launchpad to enter Ukraine, as U.S. President Donald Trump deepens ties with Moscow's closest ally. The presence of the U.S. officers, less than a week after neighbouring Poland shot down Russian drones that crossed into its airspace, is the latest sign that Washington is seeking to warm ties with Belarus.

Russia flexes military muscle with hypersonic missiles and bombers during drills

Russia said on Sunday that it had fired a Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic cruise missile at a target in the Barents Sea and that Sukoi Su-34 supersonic fighter-bombers had carried out strikes as part of joint military exercises with Belarus. Russia's "Zapad", or West, joint strategic exercise with Belarus began on Sept. 12 aiming to improve military command and coordination in the event of an attack on either Russia or Belarus, the defence ministry said.

Israel threatens Hamas 'wherever they are' as Qatar hosts summit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he did not rule out further strikes on Hamas leaders "wherever they are", as the heads of Arab and Islamic states held a summit to back Qatar after Israel's attack last week in the Gulf state. The September 9 strike targeting leaders of the Palestinian militant group in Doha was a significant escalation of Israeli military action in a region shaken by conflict since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks that ignited the Gaza war.

US, China reach framework deal on TikTok; Trump and Xi to speak on Friday

U.S. and Chinese officials said on Monday they have reached a framework agreement to switch short-video app TikTok to U.S.-controlled ownership that will be confirmed in a Friday call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The potential deal on the popular social media app, which counts 170 million U.S. users, was a rare breakthrough in months-long talks between the world's No. 1 and No. 2 economies that have sought to defuse a wide-ranging trade war that has unnerved global markets.

Rubio urges Qatar to keep helping with Gaza as Israel batters enclave

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday called on Qatar to continue to play a constructive role in resolving the Gaza conflict, speaking in Jerusalem on the same day that Arab leaders were meeting in Doha to respond to an Israeli strike. Qatar, a U.S. ally which has been co-mediating talks between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, was angered last week by Israel's attack on its capital, which targeted Hamas leaders who reside there.

China's former climate envoy to meet with EU to revive flailing UN pact, sources say

China's former veteran climate envoy, who previously secured two pivotal climate agreements with the United States, will meet with the EU's top green transition official on Tuesday to resuscitate flailing international climate negotiations ahead of the COP30 summit in Brazil, three sources told Reuters. Xie Zhenhua, who retired at the end of COP28 climate talks in Dubai in late 2023, will visit Brussels on September 16 to meet with Teresa Ribera, executive vice-president of the European Commission for a Clean, Just, and Competitive Transition.

US State Department approves potential sale of F-16 aircraft to Peru, Pentagon says

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 aircraft and related elements of logistics and program support to Peru in a deal valued at an estimated $3.42 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday. The principal contractors are Lockheed Martin, General Electric Aerospace and RTX Corp, according to a release.

Trump says US struck another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the U.S. military carried out a strike on an alleged Venezuelan drug cartel vessel heading to the United States, the second such strike carried out against a suspected drug boat in recent weeks. He said three men were killed in the strike, adding that it occurred in international waters. Trump provided no evidence for his assertion that the boat was carrying drugs.

Sectarian violence risks dividing Syria despite Sharaa's diplomacy

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has won major diplomatic victories since seizing power nine months ago, but he risks losing the battle that matters most: to hold his deeply divided country together. In Syria's northeast, Kurdish forces are resisting integration into the state after 14 years of civil war, and are demanding a new constitution to recognize their rights. In the southeast, members of the Druze community are openly calling for independence after violent clashes with government forces.

Venezuela's Maduro says US behavior is 'aggression,' communications largely cut

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that recent incidents between his country and the United States are an "aggression" by the U.S., not tensions between the two countries, and that there is no communication between the governments. The administration of President Donald Trump has ratcheted up U.S. military presence in the southern Caribbean as part of what it says is a crackdown on drug smugglers.

Morocco's quake survivors demand more help as World Cup spending ramps up

As rains swept into Morocco's Atlas Mountains earlier this month, 72-year-old Lahcen Abarda rushed to reinforce the plastic sheeting of the tent where he has lived for the past two years. Abarda, a victim of the 2023 earthquake that killed nearly 3,000 people, says he has already had to repair his tent from sun and wind damage as he still waits for promised aid to build a new house.

Britain bans Israelis from London defence college over Gaza escalation

Britain has banned Israelis from attending a prestigious London defence studies college due to the escalation of the war in Gaza, the UK's Ministry of Defence said on Monday, prompting an angry response from Israel. While Britain remains a close ally of Israel's, it has recently tried to pressure its government over the conflict, threatening in July to recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel takes steps to relieve suffering in the enclave.

US reinterprets arms control pact to ease military drone exports

The United States can export "Reaper"-style and other advanced military drones more easily following a reinterpretation of its export control policies approved by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department announced on Monday. Drones will now be treated like fighter jets, such as the F-16, rather than missile systems, allowing the U.S. to sidestep the 35-nation Missile Technology Control Regime agreement it signed in 1987 and enabling drone sales to countries like the UAE and Eastern European nations that have struggled to acquire America's best unmanned aerial vehicles.

Trump says he was not informed by Netanyahu before Israel's strike in Qatar

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was not informed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in advance about Israel's attack in Qatar last week. Trump's comments came after an Axios report said that Netanyahu informed the U.S. president of the strike shortly ahead of time.

Israeli military launches ground offensive to occupy Gaza City, Axios reports

The Israeli military launched a ground offensive on Monday to occupy Gaza City, Axios reported citing Israeli officials. Last week, Israel launched an airstrike against Hamas leaders in Qatar, expanding its military actions that have ranged across the Middle East.

Congo coffee farmers fear war will undo recent gains

In the lush highlands of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, coffee crops are rotting and withering as an escalation in the decades-long conflict in the region has kept farmers from tending to their land this year. Fighting between the government and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels escalated at the start of the year as rebels seized major cities in North and South Kivu provinces, prime coffee-growing areas known for their high-quality Arabica beans.

Turkey court delays ruling on opposition leader amid political crisis

A Turkish court delayed a decision on Monday whether to oust the main opposition leader and annul his party's 2023 congress over alleged irregularities, in a case that has already deepened the country's political crisis. The judge in Ankara adjourned the case concerning the Republican People's Party (CHP) and its chairman, Ozgur Ozel, until October 24.

Ukraine's top commander sacks officers after territorial losses, media reports say

Ukraine's top military commander has sacked two senior officers after Kyiv's army gave up territory in areas under their command, Ukrainian media reported on Monday, quoting military sources. Ukrainska Pravda, citing two senior military sources, said top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi ordered the dismissal of the two officers in charge of the 17th and 20th army corps over the past two weeks. The Interfax Ukraine news agency filed a similar report.

Far-right's western inroads create headache for German coalition

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party made deep inroads in the country's most populous state in municipal elections on Sunday, reaching mayoral run-offs for the first time and underlining its appeal beyond its eastern heartland. The conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) remained the strongest party overall but support for their national coalition partners the Social Democrats (SPD) declined in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), a western state of more than 18 million, while the AfD almost tripled its score from five years ago to 14.5%.

