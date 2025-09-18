India Set to Unveil Digital Personal Data Protection Rules Amid Extensive Consultations

India is on the brink of releasing its much-anticipated Digital Personal Data Protection rules. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed that these will be published by September 28, following a comprehensive consultation process with stakeholders to address various concerns.

The announcement came during a pre-event conference for the AI Impact Summit 2026, highlighting the government's commitment to a consultative approach. Vaishnaw emphasized that stakeholders, including the media, were deeply engaged, ensuring that their concerns were considered in the finalization of the rules.

The rules are vital for implementing the Data Protection Act, focusing on balancing regulation with innovation. They include provisions like mandatory parental consent for children's online accounts and potential data localization requirements. The government aims to protect citizen rights through this regulatory framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)