Left Menu

India Set to Unveil Digital Personal Data Protection Rules Amid Extensive Consultations

The Digital Personal Data Protection rules, poised for release by September 28, have undergone an extensive consultation process, according to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Key to the Data Protection Act, these rules address stakeholder concerns and intend to balance regulation with innovation while safeguarding citizen rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:26 IST
India Set to Unveil Digital Personal Data Protection Rules Amid Extensive Consultations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is on the brink of releasing its much-anticipated Digital Personal Data Protection rules. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed that these will be published by September 28, following a comprehensive consultation process with stakeholders to address various concerns.

The announcement came during a pre-event conference for the AI Impact Summit 2026, highlighting the government's commitment to a consultative approach. Vaishnaw emphasized that stakeholders, including the media, were deeply engaged, ensuring that their concerns were considered in the finalization of the rules.

The rules are vital for implementing the Data Protection Act, focusing on balancing regulation with innovation. They include provisions like mandatory parental consent for children's online accounts and potential data localization requirements. The government aims to protect citizen rights through this regulatory framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court to Rehear Bail Plea of SDPI President in Money Laundering Case

Delhi High Court to Rehear Bail Plea of SDPI President in Money Laundering C...

 India
2
Bremmer Criticizes Trump Family's Business Ties with Pakistan

Bremmer Criticizes Trump Family's Business Ties with Pakistan

 India
3
Controversial Claims: Yasin Malik's Affidavit Sparks BJP Backlash

Controversial Claims: Yasin Malik's Affidavit Sparks BJP Backlash

 India
4
Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's Apology Sparks Assembly Civility

Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's Apology Sparks Assembly Civility

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025