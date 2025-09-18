Delhi Consumer Commission Orders Mercedes-Benz to Refund Defective Electric Car

A Delhi consumer commission has ordered Mercedes-Benz to refund the purchase price of an electric car, totaling more than Rs 1.78 crore, to a complainant after a manufacturing defect caused ongoing issues.

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission concluded that the car had been returned for repairs multiple times and remained with the company for substantial periods, pointing to a significant defect. The commission's decision includes payment for mental agony amounting to Rs 5 lakh.

The case involved allegations against Mercedes-Benz India Pvt Ltd and Global Star Auto LLP for failing to address the defect and not responding to a legal notice. Since the car model is now discontinued in India, the commission opted for a refund as the appropriate remedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)