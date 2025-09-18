Left Menu

Delhi Consumer Commission Orders Mercedes-Benz to Refund Defective Electric Car

A consumer commission in Delhi has mandated that Mercedes-Benz refund over Rs 1.78 crore for a defective electric car, including Rs 5 lakh for causing mental distress. The vehicle had persistent manufacturing defects, and the model has been withdrawn from the Indian market.

Updated: 18-09-2025 21:41 IST
Delhi Consumer Commission Orders Mercedes-Benz to Refund Defective Electric Car
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Delhi consumer commission has ordered Mercedes-Benz to refund the purchase price of an electric car, totaling more than Rs 1.78 crore, to a complainant after a manufacturing defect caused ongoing issues.

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission concluded that the car had been returned for repairs multiple times and remained with the company for substantial periods, pointing to a significant defect. The commission's decision includes payment for mental agony amounting to Rs 5 lakh.

The case involved allegations against Mercedes-Benz India Pvt Ltd and Global Star Auto LLP for failing to address the defect and not responding to a legal notice. Since the car model is now discontinued in India, the commission opted for a refund as the appropriate remedy.

