Court Blocks Trump's TPS Rollback for Venezuelans

A federal appeals court rejected an attempt by the Trump administration to reverse protections against deportation for 600,000 Venezuelans under the TPS program. The court upheld a previous ruling, stating Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem lacked authority to end TPS. The decision impacts Venezuelans and Haitians in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:42 IST
A federal appeals court has turned down the Trump administration's effort to dismiss a judge's order that deemed the rollback of deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans in the U.S. as unlawful. This decision was delivered by a three-judge panel from the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The ruling follows Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's attempt to end the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program, a move deemed unauthorized by the courts. The panel emphasized that terminating Venezuela's TPS status left many vulnerable to deportation and job loss and was not intended by Congress.

The Department of Justice hinted at possibly escalating the case to the Supreme Court if denied a stay. Despite setbacks, the administration remains resolute, with Homeland Security's spokesperson branding the ruling as defiance against the Supreme Court.

