Thieves Caught in Clever Ruse of Silence
Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing houses by pretending to be deaf and dumb. The accused, C Babu and Prabu, natives of Andhra Pradesh, confessed to 19 thefts in Gurugram. They used diaries as a guise for reconnaissance and sold stolen goods in Chennai.
In a clever yet deceptive scheme, two men have been apprehended for allegedly robbing houses while masquerading as deaf and dumb individuals, the police reported. The arrested individuals, C Babu and Prabu, were natives of Bodiguttapalle in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district and were captured from Delhi's Kalka Garhi area on Wednesday.
The incident came to light following a complaint on September 9, when a resident of Gurugram's DLF Phase 3 reported the theft of two laptops and a mobile phone from his house. An FIR was promptly registered, leading a crime unit to track down the accused, who resided in a rented room in Delhi and traveled to Gurugram and Faridabad to commit thefts with other gang members.
According to police data, the duo had been engaging in such criminal activities for five years, confessing to 19 thefts in Gurugram alone. They carried diaries to create a ruse and conducted reconnaissance before returning to steal valuable items. Once stolen, these goods were moved to Chennai for sale via courier or through associates by train. The investigation continues.
