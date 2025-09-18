West Bengal Advances Election Prep with New Portal

In preparation for the upcoming 2026 West Bengal elections, the state's Chief Electoral Officer has launched a new portal designed to streamline the management of election manpower.

The portal, emms.wb.gov.in, was introduced in a virtual event that included senior officials and participants from all 24 districts. The initiative is aimed at handling an increase in polling stations and repurposing former personnel as booth level officers.

Key features of the platform include randomized assignment of polling staff, on-demand training, online assessments, and comprehensive monitoring of election processes. District officials have undergone intensive training to facilitate effective utilization of the system, which is expected to smoothly coordinate the efforts of around 32,000 offices.