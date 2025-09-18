Left Menu

Trump Challenges Fed's Independence by Pushing to Dismiss Governor Lisa Cook

President Trump's administration has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the dismissal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook, despite historical norms. Accusations of pre-office mortgage fraud fuel legal tensions, highlighting concerns over potential threats to the Federal Reserve's independence in setting monetary policy without political interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:19 IST
Trump Challenges Fed's Independence by Pushing to Dismiss Governor Lisa Cook

In a move with potentially far-reaching implications, President Trump's administration has approached the U.S. Supreme Court to seek the removal of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This unprecedented action challenges the foundational norms of the Federal Reserve since its establishment in 1913.

The request stems from allegations that Cook committed mortgage fraud prior to her appointment. These claims, however, have been deemed insufficient for her removal by U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb. This legal wrangling raises questions about the Fed's ability to operate free from political influence, a cornerstone of its global economic stability.

The crux of the debate touches upon the broader presidential powers asserted by Trump and his administration's frequent legal battles to implement policies hindered by lower courts. Amid these tensions, the role of the Supreme Court — with its conservative majority — becomes increasingly pivotal in shaping the landscape of U.S. federal agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bremmer Criticizes Trump Family's Business Ties with Pakistan

Bremmer Criticizes Trump Family's Business Ties with Pakistan

 India
2
Controversial Claims: Yasin Malik's Affidavit Sparks BJP Backlash

Controversial Claims: Yasin Malik's Affidavit Sparks BJP Backlash

 India
3
Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's Apology Sparks Assembly Civility

Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's Apology Sparks Assembly Civility

 India
4
Jharkhand, endowed with uranium, can contribute to nuclear weapon manufacturing: CM Hemant Soren at Defence East Tech symposium in Ranchi.

Jharkhand, endowed with uranium, can contribute to nuclear weapon manufactur...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025