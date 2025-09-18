Trump Challenges Fed's Independence by Pushing to Dismiss Governor Lisa Cook
President Trump's administration has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the dismissal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook, despite historical norms. Accusations of pre-office mortgage fraud fuel legal tensions, highlighting concerns over potential threats to the Federal Reserve's independence in setting monetary policy without political interference.
In a move with potentially far-reaching implications, President Trump's administration has approached the U.S. Supreme Court to seek the removal of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This unprecedented action challenges the foundational norms of the Federal Reserve since its establishment in 1913.
The request stems from allegations that Cook committed mortgage fraud prior to her appointment. These claims, however, have been deemed insufficient for her removal by U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb. This legal wrangling raises questions about the Fed's ability to operate free from political influence, a cornerstone of its global economic stability.
The crux of the debate touches upon the broader presidential powers asserted by Trump and his administration's frequent legal battles to implement policies hindered by lower courts. Amid these tensions, the role of the Supreme Court — with its conservative majority — becomes increasingly pivotal in shaping the landscape of U.S. federal agencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
