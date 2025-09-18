Left Menu

Judiciary Holds Firm: JSSC CGL Exam Results Stay Untouched

The Jharkhand High Court has maintained its stay on the announcement of the 2023 JSSC CGL exam results, following allegations of leaked question papers. The decision follows a petition from Prakash Kumar. The court seeks a status report from the CID, with the hearing continuing on October 15.

Updated: 18-09-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court remains firm in its decision not to lift the stay on the publication of results for the 2023 Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level examination. This decision was made on Thursday amid rising concerns over alleged question paper leaks that potentially impact thousands of candidates.

The court's division bench, consisting of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar, reviewed the petition from Prakash Kumar. Kumar argued that the compromised integrity of the exams necessitates further investigation.

Requests for the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the probe have been made, while the court has directed the CID to provide an updated status report. As the case unfolds, the next hearing is scheduled for October 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

