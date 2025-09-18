Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: 25 kg of Heroin Seized in Amritsar

A significant drug operation in Amritsar led to the arrest of Sajan Singh, a hairdresser linked to a cross-border smuggling network controlled by Harpreet Singh, aka Happy Jatt. More than 25 kg of heroin and a pistol were confiscated. Authorities suspect a broader international drug trafficking nexus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-09-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 23:22 IST
Major Drug Bust: 25 kg of Heroin Seized in Amritsar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major drug bust in Amritsar has resulted in the arrest of Sajan Singh, known as Billa, along with the seizure of over 25 kg of heroin. This joint operation, conducted by the Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF), highlights ongoing efforts to dismantle drug networks.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav revealed that Singh was part of a smuggling module orchestrated by Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Jatt, who operates from abroad. The network reportedly uses drones for cross-border heroin deliveries, connecting with Pakistan-based smugglers.

Police investigations indicate that Singh coordinated with Jatt through social media and obtained heroin shipments over the last two months. Efforts to extradite Jatt and track down the remaining module members are ongoing as authorities delve deeper into the smuggling routes and connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Santa Clara: Allegations of Racial Discrimination Surface

Tragedy in Santa Clara: Allegations of Racial Discrimination Surface

 India
2
Delhi Court Halts Takedown Order Against Journalists Challenging Adani

Delhi Court Halts Takedown Order Against Journalists Challenging Adani

 India
3
MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit

MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit

 Turkey
4
Tejashwi Yadav Champions New Politics with Focus on Development in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Champions New Politics with Focus on Development in Bihar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025