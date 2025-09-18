Major Drug Bust: 25 kg of Heroin Seized in Amritsar
A significant drug operation in Amritsar led to the arrest of Sajan Singh, a hairdresser linked to a cross-border smuggling network controlled by Harpreet Singh, aka Happy Jatt. More than 25 kg of heroin and a pistol were confiscated. Authorities suspect a broader international drug trafficking nexus.
A major drug bust in Amritsar has resulted in the arrest of Sajan Singh, known as Billa, along with the seizure of over 25 kg of heroin. This joint operation, conducted by the Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF), highlights ongoing efforts to dismantle drug networks.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav revealed that Singh was part of a smuggling module orchestrated by Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Jatt, who operates from abroad. The network reportedly uses drones for cross-border heroin deliveries, connecting with Pakistan-based smugglers.
Police investigations indicate that Singh coordinated with Jatt through social media and obtained heroin shipments over the last two months. Efforts to extradite Jatt and track down the remaining module members are ongoing as authorities delve deeper into the smuggling routes and connections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
