Tragic End: Man Confesses to Wife's Murder in Kasganj

In a tragic turn of events in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, a 28-year-old woman was found dead after allegedly being strangled by her husband. The husband, Sonu, reportedly killed his wife, Kanchan, following a heated argument.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Nagla Bhamma village, within Sahawar's jurisdiction. Initially, Sonu contacted emergency services to report his wife as missing, but later confessed at the police station to the murder.

Authorities retrieved Kanchan's body about 400 meters from the village and subsequently arrested Sonu. Local residents revealed that alcohol-related disputes were frequent between the couple.

(With inputs from agencies.)