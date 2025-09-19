Bribery Bust: GST Inspector Nabbed in Gurugram

An Anti-Corruption Bureau team in Gurugram apprehended a Goods and Services Tax inspector on Thursday, after catching him accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 red-handed.

The inspector, identified as Bharat Bhushan, was based at the GST Bhawan in Sector 32, according to a senior ACB official. The incident followed a complaint from a man who had registered a company in his mother's name and was seeking a GST number.

The complainant alleged that his application was pending with GST inspector Bharat Bhushan, who demanded a bribe for approval. After verifying the complaint, the ACB laid a trap, catching the inspector as he accepted the money in the parking lot of the GST building. An FIR has been lodged, and Bhushan is currently being interrogated, the ACB official noted.

