Left Menu

Bribery Bust: GST Inspector Nabbed in Gurugram

A GST inspector in Gurugram, identified as Bharat Bhushan, was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000. An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team trapped him following a complaint about a pending GST application. He was arrested in front of the GST building, and an FIR has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-09-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 00:11 IST
Bribery Bust: GST Inspector Nabbed in Gurugram
Bharat Bhushan
  • Country:
  • India

An Anti-Corruption Bureau team in Gurugram apprehended a Goods and Services Tax inspector on Thursday, after catching him accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 red-handed.

The inspector, identified as Bharat Bhushan, was based at the GST Bhawan in Sector 32, according to a senior ACB official. The incident followed a complaint from a man who had registered a company in his mother's name and was seeking a GST number.

The complainant alleged that his application was pending with GST inspector Bharat Bhushan, who demanded a bribe for approval. After verifying the complaint, the ACB laid a trap, catching the inspector as he accepted the money in the parking lot of the GST building. An FIR has been lodged, and Bhushan is currently being interrogated, the ACB official noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Santa Clara: Allegations of Racial Discrimination Surface

Tragedy in Santa Clara: Allegations of Racial Discrimination Surface

 India
2
Delhi Court Halts Takedown Order Against Journalists Challenging Adani

Delhi Court Halts Takedown Order Against Journalists Challenging Adani

 India
3
MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit

MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit

 Turkey
4
Tejashwi Yadav Champions New Politics with Focus on Development in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Champions New Politics with Focus on Development in Bihar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025