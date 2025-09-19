Left Menu

U.S. Vetoes UN Resolution Demanding Ceasefire in Gaza

The U.S. vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire and lifted aid restrictions in Gaza. The resolution was supported by 14 other council members. The U.S. veto highlights its continued diplomatic support for Israel amid the conflict with Hamas, despite recent criticism of Israeli actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 01:31 IST
U.S. Vetoes UN Resolution Demanding Ceasefire in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States, on Thursday, vetoed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for lifting Israeli-imposed restrictions on aid. This resolution was backed by 14 votes from the 15-member council, but it was blocked by the U.S., marking its sixth veto related to the conflict.

The conflict has seen U.S. diplomacy firmly align with Israel despite humanitarian concerns. America's latest veto comes amid ongoing criticism of Israeli actions, including a rare backing of a Security Council statement condemning strikes on Qatar, an action indirectly attributed to Israel, reflecting White House tensions.

Hamas continues to be held responsible for prolonging the war. U.S. diplomat Morgan Ortagus emphasized that the conflict could end if Hamas ceased hostilities and released hostages. Meanwhile, deadly consequences persist, with heavy civilian casualties reported in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit

MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit

 Turkey
2
Tejashwi Yadav Champions New Politics with Focus on Development in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Champions New Politics with Focus on Development in Bihar

 India
3
Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime in Uttar Pradesh

Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
GAIL and Tata Steel Forge Landmark Gas Sales Agreement for Sustainable Industry

GAIL and Tata Steel Forge Landmark Gas Sales Agreement for Sustainable Indus...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025