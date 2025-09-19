U.S. Vetoes UN Resolution Demanding Ceasefire in Gaza
The U.S. vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire and lifted aid restrictions in Gaza. The resolution was supported by 14 other council members. The U.S. veto highlights its continued diplomatic support for Israel amid the conflict with Hamas, despite recent criticism of Israeli actions.
The United States, on Thursday, vetoed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for lifting Israeli-imposed restrictions on aid. This resolution was backed by 14 votes from the 15-member council, but it was blocked by the U.S., marking its sixth veto related to the conflict.
The conflict has seen U.S. diplomacy firmly align with Israel despite humanitarian concerns. America's latest veto comes amid ongoing criticism of Israeli actions, including a rare backing of a Security Council statement condemning strikes on Qatar, an action indirectly attributed to Israel, reflecting White House tensions.
Hamas continues to be held responsible for prolonging the war. U.S. diplomat Morgan Ortagus emphasized that the conflict could end if Hamas ceased hostilities and released hostages. Meanwhile, deadly consequences persist, with heavy civilian casualties reported in the ongoing Gaza conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
