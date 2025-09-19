Trump Eyes Bagram Comeback: A Strategic Move Against China

Former President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to reestablish a US presence at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, four years after the US withdrew from the country. Trump hinted at the idea during a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, suggesting it could counter China's influence.

Trump labeled the proposal as 'breaking news' but has previously floated the idea. The White House has not confirmed any steps towards reclaiming Bagram, a strategic military asset during America's longest war in Afghanistan.

Trump's call for a return to Bagram aligns with his criticism of the Biden administration's withdrawal plan, which he claims weakened US standing and emboldened Russian power plays, such as the invasion of Ukraine. Reestablishing a presence at Bagram, he argues, could bolster US positioning against global competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)