Left Menu

Trump Eyes Bagram Comeback: A Strategic Move Against China

Former President Donald Trump has suggested reestablishing a US military presence at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. During discussions with British PM Keir Starmer, he linked the move to countering China. Trump's proposal, if realized, would mark a significant shift in US-Afghanistan relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 02:26 IST
Trump Eyes Bagram Comeback: A Strategic Move Against China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Former President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to reestablish a US presence at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, four years after the US withdrew from the country. Trump hinted at the idea during a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, suggesting it could counter China's influence.

Trump labeled the proposal as 'breaking news' but has previously floated the idea. The White House has not confirmed any steps towards reclaiming Bagram, a strategic military asset during America's longest war in Afghanistan.

Trump's call for a return to Bagram aligns with his criticism of the Biden administration's withdrawal plan, which he claims weakened US standing and emboldened Russian power plays, such as the invasion of Ukraine. Reestablishing a presence at Bagram, he argues, could bolster US positioning against global competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand's Role in India's Nuclear Future

Jharkhand's Role in India's Nuclear Future

 India
2
Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chyawanprash

Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chya...

 India
3
Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

 Global
4
Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025