Reoccupation of Bagram: Strategic Moves or Military Overreach?

In a controversial move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed a renewed interest in re-occupying the Bagram air base in Afghanistan, a hub of American operations during the protracted conflict there. Experts have warned that such an action would require a substantial deployment of U.S. military personnel and sophisticated air defenses.

Trump, speaking in London, highlighted the base's strategic significance, citing its proximity to China, particularly its nuclear arsenal. The complexities of re-establishing control over Bagram are compounded by the necessity of Taliban consent, a remarkable pivot given the historical hostilities between the parties.

The feasibility of retaking Bagram is questioned by U.S. officials, pointing to huge logistical challenges and security threats from regional militants. Even if diplomatic negotiations succeeded, sustaining the base could entangle the U.S. in further conflict, overshadowing any strategic advantages.

