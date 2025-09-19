Left Menu

Trial Unfolds: The Plot to Assassinate Trump at Florida Golf Course

An FBI sniper testified about the hidden location used by Ryan Routh, who is accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course. Testimonies reveal Routh aimed his rifle at Trump, but was thwarted before firing. Routh pleads not guilty as the trial continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortpierce | Updated: 19-09-2025 06:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 06:36 IST
Trial Unfolds: The Plot to Assassinate Trump at Florida Golf Course

An FBI sniper shared insights Thursday on the strategic hiding place chosen by Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course in 2024.

Agent Nicholas Schnelle detailed the sniper's position at Trump International Golf Club, cleverly concealed and within striking distance of the sixth hole, emphasizing the SKS rifle's powerful reach.

The trial enters its sixth testimony day, with Routh denying charges of attempted assassination and other offenses. Prosecutors plan to conclude their case soon, while Routh, defending himself, will present his evidence next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand's Role in India's Nuclear Future

Jharkhand's Role in India's Nuclear Future

 India
2
Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chyawanprash

Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chya...

 India
3
Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

 Global
4
Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025