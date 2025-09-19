Trial Unfolds: The Plot to Assassinate Trump at Florida Golf Course
An FBI sniper testified about the hidden location used by Ryan Routh, who is accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course. Testimonies reveal Routh aimed his rifle at Trump, but was thwarted before firing. Routh pleads not guilty as the trial continues.
19-09-2025
An FBI sniper shared insights Thursday on the strategic hiding place chosen by Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course in 2024.
Agent Nicholas Schnelle detailed the sniper's position at Trump International Golf Club, cleverly concealed and within striking distance of the sixth hole, emphasizing the SKS rifle's powerful reach.
The trial enters its sixth testimony day, with Routh denying charges of attempted assassination and other offenses. Prosecutors plan to conclude their case soon, while Routh, defending himself, will present his evidence next week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
