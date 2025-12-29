Amid Renewed Shelling, Trump and Zelenskyy Pursue Peace in Florida Talks
Ukrainian authorities report ongoing Russian shelling in Donetsk amidst U.S. President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy discussing a peace framework in Florida. The overnight attacks resulted in one fatality and several injuries. Both leaders remain hopeful about achieving a resolution despite the violence, following positive talks including a call with President Putin.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Amid escalating tensions, Ukrainian authorities reported continued Russian shelling overnight in the Kyiv-controlled Donetsk region, causing significant damage and casualties. These developments coincide with peace discussions held in Florida between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, aimed at finding a resolution to the ongoing conflict.
The Donetsk Regional State Administration stated that Russian forces executed multiple attacks, leaving one dead and injuring five. The assaults targeted settlements, destroying residences and infrastructure. Despite these hostilities, 108 civilians, including children, were evacuated from frontline areas, highlighting efforts to protect lives amidst the chaos.
The high-stakes talks between Zelenskyy and Trump involved a proposed 20-point peace plan, security measures, and potential territorial compromises. Trump's discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin was deemed productive, signaling diplomatic momentum. Despite the violence, Trump expressed optimism, noting significant progress toward ending the conflict without imposing a strict deadline.
ALSO READ
Germany Backs Trump's Ukraine Peace Efforts
Trump Reveals 20-Point Peace Proposal for Ukraine After Meeting Zelenskyy
US pledges $2 billion for UN humanitarian aid, a dramatic reduction as Trump demands reforms, reports AP.
Bond Market Battles: Trump's Strained Tariff Truce and Investor Caution
High-Stakes Talks: Zelenskiy and Trump's Diplomatic Gamble