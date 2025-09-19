Customs Bust: High-Value Hybrid Ganja Seized in Kochi

In a significant drug bust, customs officials in Kochi have arrested a man identified as Zachariya Titus and seized hybrid ganja worth approximately Rs two crore. The operation took place after the accused collected a parcel from a courier service that had arrived from Thailand.

Titus, a native of Vaduthala, was intercepted on Thursday, leading to the discovery of around two kilograms of ganja in his vehicle. Officials suspect him to be a local drug peddler and are conducting further investigations into his activities in the city.

A customs official noted a recent increase in the seizure of ganja sourced from Thailand, indicating a growing trend. Titus is set to be presented in court as the investigation continues.