Customs Bust: High-Value Hybrid Ganja Seized in Kochi
Customs officials in Kochi have arrested a man, Zachariya Titus, and seized Rs two crore worth of hybrid ganja from a parcel originating in Thailand. Suspected to be a local drug peddler, Titus was caught after picking up the package. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover further criminal activities.
In a significant drug bust, customs officials in Kochi have arrested a man identified as Zachariya Titus and seized hybrid ganja worth approximately Rs two crore. The operation took place after the accused collected a parcel from a courier service that had arrived from Thailand.
Titus, a native of Vaduthala, was intercepted on Thursday, leading to the discovery of around two kilograms of ganja in his vehicle. Officials suspect him to be a local drug peddler and are conducting further investigations into his activities in the city.
A customs official noted a recent increase in the seizure of ganja sourced from Thailand, indicating a growing trend. Titus is set to be presented in court as the investigation continues.
