Customs Bust: High-Value Hybrid Ganja Seized in Kochi

Customs officials in Kochi have arrested a man, Zachariya Titus, and seized Rs two crore worth of hybrid ganja from a parcel originating in Thailand. Suspected to be a local drug peddler, Titus was caught after picking up the package. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover further criminal activities.

Updated: 19-09-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 09:17 IST
In a significant drug bust, customs officials in Kochi have arrested a man identified as Zachariya Titus and seized hybrid ganja worth approximately Rs two crore. The operation took place after the accused collected a parcel from a courier service that had arrived from Thailand.

Titus, a native of Vaduthala, was intercepted on Thursday, leading to the discovery of around two kilograms of ganja in his vehicle. Officials suspect him to be a local drug peddler and are conducting further investigations into his activities in the city.

A customs official noted a recent increase in the seizure of ganja sourced from Thailand, indicating a growing trend. Titus is set to be presented in court as the investigation continues.

