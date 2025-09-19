Left Menu

Crackdown on Unauthorized Buildings in Thane: Eknath Shinde Leads Investigation

Maharashtra's Deputy CM, Eknath Shinde, orders a thorough investigation into 65 unauthorized buildings in Kalyan-Dombivli, initiated after misleading sales by builders. Legal action is sought as residents face potential eviction, and strategies are discussed to provide relief while complying with High Court orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:08 IST
The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, has initiated a stringent investigation and ordered legal action against parties responsible for 65 unauthorized buildings in Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane district. Officials stated on Friday that the High Court has declared these constructions illegal, putting residents at risk of eviction.

Eknath Shinde has specifically directed the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Commissioner to lodge a complaint with the Economic Crime Investigation Branch concerning the developers who misled citizens. The Deputy CM's office highlighted ongoing discussions to consider ways of providing relief to affected residents, while still respecting the court's decision.

To safeguard the public and promote transparency, Shinde suggested public awareness boards be placed in the city and a list of officially sanctioned buildings be regularly updated on the municipality's website. This measure aims to prevent future incidents by ensuring residents have access to accurate information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

