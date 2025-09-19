Left Menu

Karnataka Sets Dates for Landmark Caste Census

The Karnataka government has approved a statewide social and educational survey, or caste census, running from September 22 to October 7, 2025. The initiative aims to gather comprehensive data on the social and educational status of all residents, involving the coordination of local officials to ensure full participation.

The Karnataka government has given the green light for a statewide Social and Educational Survey, commonly known as the caste census, which will take place between September 22 and October 7, 2025.

The order, issued by the government, confirms approval for the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission to carry out a detailed survey aimed at assessing the social and educational standing of citizens throughout the state. This initiative follows an earlier proposition by the Commission's Chairman.

Local authorities, including Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats, have been briefed via video conference to facilitate training for enumerators and promote public awareness, ensuring maximum participation. The government highlights the careful deliberation undertaken before finalizing the survey dates and releasing the formal directive.

