Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Cracks Down on Alleged Plot Allotment Irregularities

The Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment has initiated legal proceedings against five individuals for alleged involvement in a plot allotment scandal in Lucknow's Priyadarshini-Jankipuram Scheme. Among the accused is Ambi Bisht, mother of Aparna Yadav, the vice chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission.

The charges, filed at the Lucknow sector police station, include sections of criminal conspiracy under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Allegations suggest that former officials of the Lucknow Development Authority manipulated documents to improperly allocate land.

Inspector Rizwan Abbas from the irrigation cell filed the complaint, which was bolstered by forensic evidence confirming the fraudulent signatures on sale deeds. The conspiracy allegedly involved deceased clerk Mukteshwar Nath Ojha and was executed with fake documentation evaluating land costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)