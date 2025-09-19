Left Menu

U.S. Plans Multi-Billion Defense Equipment Sale to Israel Amidst UN Gathering

The Trump administration seeks Congress's approval to sell Israel $6.4 billion worth of military equipment, including attack helicopters and troop carriers. The sale proposal coincides with escalating tensions in Gaza and a forthcoming United Nations General Assembly. The deal faces resistance from Democrats promoting recognition of a Palestinian state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is pushing for congressional approval to sell Israel $6.4 billion in military equipment, including attack helicopters and troop carriers, according to sources. The proposed deal coincides with increased military activity in Gaza and ongoing debates at the United Nations.

Specifically, Israel would receive $3.8 billion for 30 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters and $1.9 billion for 3,250 infantry assault vehicles under this plan. An additional $750 million would cover support parts for armored personnel carriers and power supplies. The proposal surfaces days before global leaders meet in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

The Trump administration's firm support for Israel's military actions contrasts with growing Democratic skepticism, exemplified by a Senate resolution urging the recognition of a Palestinian state. This factional divide reflects broader political tensions as the international community focuses on resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

