Haryana Strengthens Community Policing through Public Engagement

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, has instructed police officers statewide to enhance public outreach and swiftly address citizen concerns. By fostering a citizen-friendly model, officers are urged to maintain close ties with communities, focus on problem resolution, and submit regular reports on their community engagement efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:50 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has issued a directive for senior police officers across the state to intensify their public outreach initiatives. Saini emphasized that public trust forms the bedrock of effective law enforcement, urging officers from commissioners to DSPs to engage closely with the public.

The interaction with local communities, especially consulting with villagers and youth, is considered vital to tackling drug abuse and criminal activities. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of open communication and active listening as fundamental duties of police personnel.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Sumita Misra, is overseeing the implementation, requiring police to conduct regular field visits, report overnight village stays, and hold fixed office hours for public interactions. This structured approach reflects Haryana's commitment to a community-focused policing model, emphasizing accountability and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

