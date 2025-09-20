Left Menu

Clash in Udhampur: Army Soldier Injured as Security Forces Engage Terrorists

An encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district left an Army soldier injured. The incident unfolded following a joint operation by the Army, Special Operations Group, and police. The operation was initiated based on precise intelligence in the Dudu police station region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-09-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 00:05 IST
An intense encounter erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, resulting in injuries to an Army soldier. According to officials, security forces, including the Army, Special Operations Group (SOG), and police, carried out the operation after receiving specific intelligence.

The operation took place within the Dudu police station limits, which borders the challenging terrain of the Seoj Dhar high-altitude area. Authorities confirmed that joint teams of SOG, police, and the Indian Army are actively engaged on the ground.

Reports highlight the increasing frequency of such encounters in the region over the past year, pointing to the persistent threat posed by terrorists. Notably, in a previous operation, top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Haider was neutralized, underscoring the ongoing struggle against militant activities in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

