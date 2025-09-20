Left Menu

Federal Control Restored to Washington Union Station

The Trump administration finalized a deal to restore federal control of Washington Union Station, one of the largest rail hubs in the U.S. This agreement includes Amtrak, the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation, and the Federal Railroad Administration, enabling Amtrak to focus on rail transportation.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration announced late Friday that a deal has been reached to restore federal control over Washington Union Station, located in the nation's capital.

In September, the U.S. Department revealed plans to retake management of the major rail hub, and the current agreement involves U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak, the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation, and the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).

This move allows the federal government to oversee the facility, and, according to the FRA, it will enable Amtrak to concentrate on its primary mission of providing rail transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

