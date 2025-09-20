End of Deportation Protections for Syrian Migrants in the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that it will be ending deportation protections for Syrian migrants residing in the country. This decision marks a significant shift in immigration policy affecting Syrians.

Temporary protected status for Syria, originally set to expire on September 30, will officially cease on November 21, impacting many who relied on this status for safety and stability.

The government notice, disseminated on Friday, outlines the timeline for termination, causing concern among Syrian communities and immigration advocates across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)