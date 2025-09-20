End of Deportation Protections for Syrian Migrants in the U.S.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is ending temporary protected status for Syrian migrants. The move impacts Syrians residing in the U.S., as protections were set to expire on September 30, with termination taking effect on November 21.
Temporary protected status for Syria, originally set to expire on September 30, will officially cease on November 21, impacting many who relied on this status for safety and stability.
The government notice, disseminated on Friday, outlines the timeline for termination, causing concern among Syrian communities and immigration advocates across the nation.
