U.S. Government to Gain Billions in TikTok Deal
A report reveals that the U.S. government could receive a multibillion-dollar fee as part of an agreement involving TikTok. Investors are expected to pay this fee to facilitate negotiations with China. However, the report's accuracy has not been independently confirmed by Reuters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 02:51 IST
The U.S. government could be poised to receive a significant financial windfall from an impending TikTok deal, which involves a multibillion-dollar fee, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
This fee, as stated in the report, is to be paid by investors engaged in the TikTok agreement, serving as compensation for aiding in the negotiation process with Chinese counterparts.
Despite the Wall Street Journal's revelations, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the details of the report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Highlights: GE Healthcare's China Unit Sale, US Vaccine Policy Updates, and New Cancer Therapies
US-China Talks Focus on TikTok Deal Amid Trade Tensions
Trump says he and Xi will meet at a summit in South Korea next month and he will travel to China early next year, reports AP.
Progress in U.S.-China Talks on TikTok Deal Amid APEC Meet
Xi Stresses Fair Play: Business Talks Between China and U.S.