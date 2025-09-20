Ukrainian Counteroffensive Gains Ground in Eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian troops are intensifying their counteroffensive near the eastern cities of Pokrovsk and Dobropillia, inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The President's nightly update emphasized the significance of disrupting Russian plans to capture Pokrovsk, a key logistical center targeted in their long-standing offensive. Despite Russian claims of making new territorial gains, such as capturing villages in Ukraine's east and south, Ukrainian forces reportedly advanced three to seven kilometers into Russian defenses.

Ukraine's military continues to hold positions in the embattled Kupiansk area, with several settlements reclaimed. The Donetsk region remains the epicenter of fierce fighting, with both Russian and Ukrainian reports alleging advances. These battlefield reports, however, remain unverified by independent sources like Reuters.

