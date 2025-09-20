Left Menu

U.S. Strike on Alleged Narcotrafficking Vessel in Caribbean

President Trump announced a U.S. military strike on a vessel suspected of drug trafficking within the Southern Command's jurisdiction. The strike reportedly killed three narcotraffickers. This operation is part of a broader military buildup in the Caribbean, including F-35 aircraft and warships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 05:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has conducted a military strike on a vessel suspected of drug trafficking within the purview of the U.S. Southern Command, President Donald Trump announced on Friday. According to Trump, the Pentagon's action resulted in the deaths of three narcoterrorists aboard.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump explained that intelligence reports had confirmed the vessel's involvement in smuggling narcotics through a known route to the U.S. The specific origin and location of the strike were not disclosed, but it coincides with increased military activity in the Southern Caribbean.

The strike follows a recent deployment of substantial U.S. military assets to the area, including five F-35 fighter jets landing in Puerto Rico, part of a broader order involving ten stealth planes. Additionally, seven U.S. warships and a nuclear-powered submarine have been positioned in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

