Russian Jets Violate NATO Airspace: Estonia Confronts 'Brazen' Incursion

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace for 12 minutes, marking an unprecedented act amid ongoing tensions between NATO and Russia. Estonia has called for NATO consultations under Article 4 of the alliance's treaty. The incident is viewed as a provocation amid heightened regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 05:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an alarming incident, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission, remaining for 12 minutes before being forced out. This incursion, described as 'unprecedentedly brazen' by Estonia's Foreign Minister, Margus Tsahkna, marks the fourth such violation by Russia this year.

The Kremlin denied veering into Estonian territorial sky, claiming their aircraft flew over neutral waters during a route from Russia to Kaliningrad. However, Estonia has summoned the top Russian diplomat to lodge a formal protest, indicating heightened diplomatic tensions.

In response, NATO forces quickly intercepted the Russian jets, showcasing the alliance's swift operational readiness. With increasing global focus on NATO's strategic maneuvers, this development underlines the fragile security climate in the region as countries bolster their defenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

