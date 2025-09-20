On Friday, President Donald Trump announced a decisive military action against a vessel he claimed was involved in drug trafficking within the U.S. Southern Command's jurisdiction. This strike marks the latest in a series of aggressive U.S. military maneuvers in the region.

The operation involved five F-35 aircrafts that arrived in Puerto Rico following orders from the Trump administration to augment U.S. forces in the southern Caribbean. The strike reportedly resulted in the death of three male narcoterrorists on the vessel.

The escalation comes against a backdrop of strained relations with Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro has accused the U.S. of attempting to destabilize his government. Despite calls for transparency, details remain sparse on previous strikes that purportedly targeted Venezuelan gang members.

