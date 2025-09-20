U.S. Southern Surge: Trump Targets Narcotrafficking
President Trump announced a U.S. military strike against a drug-trafficking vessel in the Southern Command's region. This action is part of an intensified military presence in the Caribbean, with F-35 aircraft arriving in Puerto Rico. The operation killed three alleged narcoterrorists, amid tensions with Venezuela.
On Friday, President Donald Trump announced a decisive military action against a vessel he claimed was involved in drug trafficking within the U.S. Southern Command's jurisdiction. This strike marks the latest in a series of aggressive U.S. military maneuvers in the region.
The operation involved five F-35 aircrafts that arrived in Puerto Rico following orders from the Trump administration to augment U.S. forces in the southern Caribbean. The strike reportedly resulted in the death of three male narcoterrorists on the vessel.
The escalation comes against a backdrop of strained relations with Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro has accused the U.S. of attempting to destabilize his government. Despite calls for transparency, details remain sparse on previous strikes that purportedly targeted Venezuelan gang members.
