Left Menu

U.S. Southern Surge: Trump Targets Narcotrafficking

President Trump announced a U.S. military strike against a drug-trafficking vessel in the Southern Command's region. This action is part of an intensified military presence in the Caribbean, with F-35 aircraft arriving in Puerto Rico. The operation killed three alleged narcoterrorists, amid tensions with Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 06:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 06:01 IST
U.S. Southern Surge: Trump Targets Narcotrafficking
Trump

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced a decisive military action against a vessel he claimed was involved in drug trafficking within the U.S. Southern Command's jurisdiction. This strike marks the latest in a series of aggressive U.S. military maneuvers in the region.

The operation involved five F-35 aircrafts that arrived in Puerto Rico following orders from the Trump administration to augment U.S. forces in the southern Caribbean. The strike reportedly resulted in the death of three male narcoterrorists on the vessel.

The escalation comes against a backdrop of strained relations with Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro has accused the U.S. of attempting to destabilize his government. Despite calls for transparency, details remain sparse on previous strikes that purportedly targeted Venezuelan gang members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electrical Scare at Jamtara School: Smoke Sends 16 to Hospital

Electrical Scare at Jamtara School: Smoke Sends 16 to Hospital

 India
2
Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

 India
3
Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

 India
4
Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025