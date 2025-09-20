Trump Tightens H-1B Visa Restrictions Citing National Security

In a significant policy shift, US President Donald Trump has announced stringent restrictions on the H-1B nonimmigrant visa programme, labeling its current misuse as a national security threat. During a proclamation signing, Trump emphasized the need to impose higher fees on companies employing foreign workers through H-1B visas, now requiring a staggering annual fee of USD 100,000 per visa.

The newly announced measures aim to curb the exploitation of the H-1B programme, which Trump asserts has been widely abused by IT outsourcing companies. This misuse, he claims, has not only undercut American wages but also displaced US workers, particularly in the STEM fields.

Effective September 21, 2025, the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Secretary of State will coordinate to ensure compliance, emphasizing that these restrictions will not apply if employing H-1B workers aligns with national interest and does not threaten American security or welfare.

